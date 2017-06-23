Getty Image

Markelle Fultz is ready to make his mark on the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, but he’s going to need a sandwich or two first. The newest first overall pick in the NBA Draft is ready to shine with the Sixers this fall, and Fultz is already thinking about tasting victory in more ways than one in Philly.

But unlike most who think of cheesesteaks when they imagine staple Philadelphia foods, Fultz is gearing up for a more southern fast food staple: Chick-fil-A.

The Boston Globe did a strong feature on Fultz just days before the Celtics traded the first overall pick to the Sixers. In the piece, the author noted one of Fultz’s main concerns about living in Boston is whether his favorite fast food places actually exist in the northern port city.

Fultz himself mentions this in an article in The Players’ Tribune that was published on Friday, noting Philadelphia is a significantly better city to get his favorite kind of waffle fries.