76ers on Twitter

The Philadelphia 76ers did everything in their power to let you know they had a private workout with Markelle Fultz on Saturday. The team promoted it on social media, and even Joel Embiid was on board and in town to hype up the 19-year-old’s visit to Philly.

Just days ago a visit from Fultz seemed like fantasy. He initially turned down a workout and seemed headed for Boston until reports swirled on Friday that Philadelphia had taken a strong interest in the Washington standout. As trade talks continued, it was reported on Saturday that Fultz would work out for the team, and a trade may not happen until Monday. The team mentioned it on Twitter and even had the workout streaming on Periscope for a while on Saturday.

Fultz arrived to the facility wearing a black Sixers cap reporters said was given to him when he arrived.