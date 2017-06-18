The Entire Basketball World Watched Markelle Fultz Work Out For The Sixers

#NBA Draft 2017
06.17.17 33 mins ago

76ers on Twitter

The Philadelphia 76ers did everything in their power to let you know they had a private workout with Markelle Fultz on Saturday. The team promoted it on social media, and even Joel Embiid was on board and in town to hype up the 19-year-old’s visit to Philly.

Just days ago a visit from Fultz seemed like fantasy. He initially turned down a workout and seemed headed for Boston until reports swirled on Friday that Philadelphia had taken a strong interest in the Washington standout. As trade talks continued, it was reported on Saturday that Fultz would work out for the team, and a trade may not happen until Monday. The team mentioned it on Twitter and even had the workout streaming on Periscope for a while on Saturday.

Fultz arrived to the facility wearing a black Sixers cap reporters said was given to him when he arrived.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSJOEL EMBIIDMarkelle FultzNBA Draft 2017PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 2 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 2 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 4 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP