Getty Image

The 2017-18 NBA regular season has been overshadowed by injuries to prominent players like Gordon Hayward and Jeremy Lin. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Clippers and hoops fans everywhere, the injury bug has claimed another victim in Milos Teodosic.

The Clippers announced on Sunday that Milos Teodosic is out for an indefinite amount of time with a plantar fascia injury in his left foot that he suffered on Saturday night during Los Angeles’ game against Phoenix.