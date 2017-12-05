Nate Robinson Thinks The Bulls Could Use His Help In His Annual Attempt To Return To The NBA

#NBA Jumpstart #Chicago Bulls
12.05.17 31 mins ago

Getty Image

Nate Robinson trying to get back int the NBA isn’t anything new. The now-33 year old guard hasn’t suited up for a team in the league since 2015, but like anyone who has a reputation for being a dynamic scorer, Robinson is convinced that he can still get buckets at any time.

Robinson has made a few attempts at convincing a team to bring him back — within two days last year, he tried to convince the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls that it was worth bringing him on board. He even tried his hand at the NFL, although that didn’t work out, either.

And now, Robinson is heading back to the well with the hopes that he can head back to the Windy City. Robinson posted a video of himself getting buckets from his days in Chicago. It was complete with a caption telling the Bulls that they could use a player like him.

