Getty Image

Barring something unexpected, the Atlanta Hawks are going to be bad this year. The team looks like it is full “build towards the future” mode, and as a result, the roster isn’t exactly loaded with talent.

Sure, Atlanta has Dennis Schroder, but beyond him there aren’t many guys who are established in the NBA.

This is reflected in NBA 2K18. The Hawks do not have a single player who is rated above an 80, which is kind of crazy — Schroder is their best player with a 79 rating, while new free agent signing Dewayne Dedmond is right behind him with a 77. While 2K ratings aren’t always a perfect reflection of a player/team, it’s not exactly encouraging if you want the Hawks to hit the over on their projected win total this year.