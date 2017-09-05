‘NBA 2K18’ Thinks Austin Rivers, Lonzo Ball And Dwight Howard Are Better Than Anyone On The Hawks

#Atlanta Hawks #Dwight Howard
09.04.17 56 mins ago

Getty Image

Barring something unexpected, the Atlanta Hawks are going to be bad this year. The team looks like it is full “build towards the future” mode, and as a result, the roster isn’t exactly loaded with talent.

Sure, Atlanta has Dennis Schroder, but beyond him there aren’t many guys who are established in the NBA.

This is reflected in NBA 2K18. The Hawks do not have a single player who is rated above an 80, which is kind of crazy — Schroder is their best player with a 79 rating, while new free agent signing Dewayne Dedmond is right behind him with a 77. While 2K ratings aren’t always a perfect reflection of a player/team, it’s not exactly encouraging if you want the Hawks to hit the over on their projected win total this year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks#Dwight Howard
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSAustin RiversDWIGHT HOWARDLonzo BallNBA 2K18

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 3 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP