Yes, ‘NBA 2K18’ Will Get A Cover With Kyrie Irving In A Celtics Uniform

08.23.17 1 hour ago

Kyrie Irving is moving to the Celtics in a blockbuster trade that likely improves both teams, with the Cavs getting a huge haul of Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the rights to the Nets’ 2018 first round pick. But the more pressing news is: What uniform will Kyrie be wearing on the cover of NBA 2K18? With 2K18’s release date rapidly approaching, would we get a sequel to the Madden debacle featuring Brett Favre in a Packers jersey when he was the starting quarterback of the Jets?

According to a report from Polygon, no. 2K’s senior vice president of basketball operations, Jason Argent, told the gaming out let that Irving would be front and center on “a version of 2K18 featuring Kyrie in a Boston Celtics uniform.” Does that mean millions of covers with Kyrie in a Cavs uniform on the cover have already been printed and sealed? Likely, yes. Sports games usually “go gold” weeks before launch, and are sitting comfortably in the back of retailers five to ten business days before launch. There’s no way they have time to reprint everything.

But, that doesn’t mean they can’t keep printing new covers well into the start of the new season, and well into the holidays when NBA 2K18 will inevitably be on sale with Kyrie in green.

(Via Polygon)

