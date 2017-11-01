We’re nearly three weeks into the 2017-18 NBA regular season, and so much has happened in such a short timespan. The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers look mortal. The Boston Celtics have momentarily figured out life without Gordon Hayward. The Orlando Magic are tied for first place in the Eastern Conference, and the Detroit Pistons are much better than anybody gave them credit for. How exciting?!

Of course, we’re dealing with an extremely small sample size here. All of the above facts can, and likely will, change, but the beauty of sports video games in 2017 is their ability to adapt to real-life trends. NBA 2K18‘s frequent roster updates are the best example of this. When something happens in the NBA, something happens in NBA 2K18.

How is NBA 2K18 reacting to the first several weeks of the NBA season? By giving a substantial rating bump to the players who earned it and dropping players who have underperformed.