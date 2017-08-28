Getty Image

2K Sports is doing everything it can to get people excited for NBA 2K18. Between the slow rollout of player ratings and the announcement of the rosters for the all-time teams, the NBA 2K18 hype train is going at full speed as we get closer to the game’s Sept. 19 release date.

The latest move to hype up the game by 2K Sports is to release the top-10 players at each position. First up, we have centers, and there’s no surprise as to which players sit at the top of this list: Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins is at No. 1, while Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is hot on his heels for the best rating at the position.