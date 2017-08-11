Ranking The NBA’s Christmas Day Games By Watchability

Getty Image

Good news, everyone: The NBA’s Christmas Day slate is here! As has been the case in recent years, the league did a wonderful job giving us a ton of good games to watch all day. Headlined by the always fun Finals rematch, Christmas Day will include a few pairings based on series we saw during the 2017 postseason while simultaneously highlighting some of the NBA’s top young stars and most intriguing teams.

But if you can’t watch everything, don’t worry, we have your back. We decided to rank all five Christmas Day games by watchability. Every game on here should be fun to some extent, but if you need to schedule your Dec. 25 accordingly, here’s what you should prioritize. (All times are in Eastern.)

5. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers (TNT, 10 p.m.)

As of right now, this seems like it will be the most one-sided Christmas Day game. With all due respect to Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, the Lakers still have a way to go before they are considered among the NBA’s elite. Sure, it’s possible that Magic Johnson makes some kind of massive trade that no one sees coming, but for now, he’ll have to make due with Los Angeles being built around the last two No. 2 overall draft picks. Ho hum.

But the big thing is here is the fact that we’ll see a Wolves squad that has really high expectations heading into this season. Behind the trio of Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Andrew Wiggins, the team has a core that should give fans reasons for optimism. Plus if the Wolves can get Kyrie Irving without giving up any of those dudes (which seems very unlikely), this will be an absolutely loaded squad.

While the Lakers likely won’t be among the West’s elites yet, this game should still be good. At the very least, it’s a fun one to watch to end the night.