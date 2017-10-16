NBA LIve 18

The 2017-18 NBA regular season is finally here, and we couldn’t be more excited. With the amount of player movement and online drama that took place in the NBA this summer, this has to be one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory. You could write an entire book on the Kyrie Irving trade alone. Then, there was the Kevin Durant fake twitter account fiasco. We’ve got Joel Embiid trading shots with Hassan Whiteside, and really, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

The NBA has owned the last several months without playing a single game.

That changes on Tuesday, Oct. 17, with the tipoff of the 2017-18 NBA regular season. Opening night features an incredible double-header with the Celtics facing off against the Cavaliers, followed by the Rockets vs. Warriors. With anticipation at it’s highest point, we thought it’d be a fun idea to jump into NBA Live 18, simulate the entire season, and see what kind of madness the folks at EA Sports are predicting.

If you’re familiar with our work here, you know that we already did this with NBA 2K18 last month, and if what NBA 2K18 is predicting holds true, we’re in for a wild ride. We’ve also simulated things like the future of the Golden State Warriors’ super team, and the rest of LeBron

James’ career using NBA 2K, but this is our first crack at an NBA Live sim, and I’m excited to see what they’ve got in store for us today. Let’s get to it.