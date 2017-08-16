Old Friends Russell Westbrook And Kevin Durant Sit Atop The Opening Odds For 2017-18 NBA MVP

#James Harden #Russell Westbrook #Kevin Durant #LeBron James
Contributing Writer
08.16.17

Getty Image

The bulk of the NBA offseason has come and gone. Training camp will be here before you know it, and Bovada has released opening odds for the 2017-18 NBA MVP race. Outside of a shocking-but-not-shocking Kyrie Irving trade, or a catastrophic injury to one of the NBA’s biggest stars, the NBA MVP odds Bovada released today should hold true as we head towards the start NBA regular season.

The NBA is riding an MVP race hot streak. It’s going to be hard to top last years incredible season-long dual between Russell Westbrook and James Harden, but with the amount of NBA player movement that took place this summer, in the wise words of Kevin Garnett, anything is possible.

It should come as a shock to no one that Russell Westbrook leads the pack again this season, although he’s going to have a tough time matching last seasons statistical benchmarks now that Paul George is joining him in Oklahoma City. Stats matter big time, but winning counts too for many voters, which must be accounted for when looking at a potential future bet.

The question you must ask is: Who is going to post the most impressive numbers on a competing playoff team? Russell Westbrook? James Harden? LeBron James?… Jeff Teague? No, really, Jeff Teague has MVP odds, if you’re feeling freaky.

Before we get to my thoughts, here is the full list of 2017-18 NBA MVP Odds, courtesy of Bovada:

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Russell Westbrook#Kevin Durant#LeBron James
TAGSJAMES HARDENJOEL EMBIIDKEVIN DURANTLeBron JamesNBA MVPRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 5 hours ago
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP