The bulk of the NBA offseason has come and gone. Training camp will be here before you know it, and Bovada has released opening odds for the 2017-18 NBA MVP race. Outside of a shocking-but-not-shocking Kyrie Irving trade, or a catastrophic injury to one of the NBA’s biggest stars, the NBA MVP odds Bovada released today should hold true as we head towards the start NBA regular season.

The NBA is riding an MVP race hot streak. It’s going to be hard to top last years incredible season-long dual between Russell Westbrook and James Harden, but with the amount of NBA player movement that took place this summer, in the wise words of Kevin Garnett, anything is possible.

It should come as a shock to no one that Russell Westbrook leads the pack again this season, although he’s going to have a tough time matching last seasons statistical benchmarks now that Paul George is joining him in Oklahoma City. Stats matter big time, but winning counts too for many voters, which must be accounted for when looking at a potential future bet.

The question you must ask is: Who is going to post the most impressive numbers on a competing playoff team? Russell Westbrook? James Harden? LeBron James?… Jeff Teague? No, really, Jeff Teague has MVP odds, if you’re feeling freaky.

Before we get to my thoughts, here is the full list of 2017-18 NBA MVP Odds, courtesy of Bovada: