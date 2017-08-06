Getty Image

The NBA and Nike have been slowly unveiling the new uniforms for the 2017-18 season, with teams revealing their Association and Icon edition uniforms (formerly Home and Away) as they please. Ever team will also have two alternate uniforms that are still yet to be revealed — leaked images have suggested the Cavs will have a red alternate — but for eight teams there’s a fifth Classic edition that will be available this season as a throwback.

The eight teams that will have those uniforms has yet to be officially released, but Conrad Burry of SportsLogos.Net recently reported a list of the eight teams and the eras their throwbacks will be from. Burry noted that he did not know whether the uniforms would be the home or away versions of the throwbacks, but the list does offer us at least an idea of what throwbacks we’ll see on the court next season.