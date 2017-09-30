Getty Image

The national anthem has been a polarizing subject ever since Colin Kaepernick decided to use it as an occasion to protest injustice and inequality in America more than a year ago. Since then, the sports world has seen multiple forms of protests and even had Steven Seagal reacting to the events.

With all the NFL anthem protests going on, one can only wonder what might happen when the NBA season kicks off. Preseason games start in a few days, and Commissioner Adam Silver has publicly gone on record that he expects players to stand for the anthem.

On the heels of Silver’s statements, the league sent a memo to all 30 teams reminding players, coaches, officials and trainers that they are required to stand for the anthem as mandated in NBA bylaws. However, there’s a wrinkle in the rules that can make things interesting when it comes to the players’ ability to speak out about social issues.