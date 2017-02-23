Getty Image

The NBA trade deadline looms large on Thursday afternoon and as we move ever closer to the 3 p.m. deadline, the basketball world awaits news that another big star has changed teams.

With DeMarcus Cousins having been traded from Sacramento to New Orleans, there aren’t too many All-Star caliber players left on the market, but there are plenty of rumors swirling around the NBA right now, and even if no more big stars change teams, we should see plenty of activity on Thursday.

Here is the latest on what we know about all of the biggest trade rumors, starting with the Chicago Bulls and their plans with Jimmy Butler.

The Bulls will need an amazing offer to move Jimmy Butler

After the Cousins trade, all eyes moved to Jimmy Butler as the All-Star most likely to be moved by Thursday’s trade deadline. The Celtics appear to be the most likely destination, as they are a contender in need of another star on the wing and also have numerous draft assets (including the Nets first-round pick this year) to offer should the Bulls reset and go the rebuild route.

It was reported on Wednesday that the biggest hang-up on the Celtics side of things was their desire to keep Jae Crowder. The latest report on the Bulls side comes from K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, who says the Bulls aren’t planning to move Butler, but would consider a significant offer, much like the one discussed ahead of the 2016 NBA Draft with the Celtics, if it were to come across their desk.

The Bulls have told teams that have inquired about Butler — including, according to a source, the 76ers — that they have no plans to trade him. Of course, one blockbuster offer could change that stance. And the Celtics are loaded with assets. Most league observers expect the teams to at least have dialogue Thursday after engaging in serious talks centered on Butler last June. At that time, the Bulls exchanged proposals seeking four assets: Jae Crowder, either Marcus Smart or Avery Bradley and the Nos. 3 and 16 picks in the 2016 draft. It would take a similarly large haul for the Bulls to reconsider their current stance on Butler.

This, of course, is something coming from the Bulls camp, so of course they’re going to insist they don’t want to move Butler and that it will take a massive deal to pry him away from them. You don’t want to ever trade from a position of weakness with a superstar, because that’s how you end up with what the Kings got for DeMarcus Cousins. If any Butler talks get serious, expect it to be right at the 3 p.m. ET deadline when both the Bulls and Celtics (or Sixers or someone else) start to feel pressure to make a move.