With February here, the NBA’s trade deadline is sneaking up on us like a baby’s fart in a minivan. Experts, analysts, and sources galore have predicted that this year’s trade deadline would be action-packed, and we hope that’s the case because so far all we’ve had was Kyle Korver making the Cavs unguardable, and then the Cavs falling apart. But if even one thing happens before Feb. 23, we have to assume that it will involve the team within closest striking distance of LeBron James: the Boston Celtics.

After all, Danny Ainge and co. are still sitting on the league’s most valuable trade asset, the Brooklyn Nets’ 2017 draft pick, which is looking like it’s a lock to have the best odds for the No. 1 pick, or what I’m calling the Lonzo Ball (or Markelle Fultz, if he’s your dude) Jackpot. So, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the Celtics, as they have been for most of the season, are the team involved in the biggest rumors at this point, including the one superstar who has gone from “staying put” to “checking Realtor.com.”

Would the Celtics be willing to add Carmelo Anthony?

Getty Image

The original question was: Would Carmelo Anthony waive his no-trade clause and accept a deal to Boston? It now looks like we know the answer to that, so we’re moving on to whether or not Boston would be willing to take on the 32-year-old. According to the Boston Globe, Anthony is down to join the second-best team in the East, but Ainge isn’t ready to call him the solution to the team’s supposed superstar problem.

While Celtics management told the Knicks they aren’t interested in the nine-time All-Star, the Knicks are pushing to move Anthony, according to an NBA source, and they’re intrigued by some of the Celtics’ players.

A source indicated that Knicks president Phil Jackson has instructed management to move Anthony, who has a no-trade clause but included the Celtics as one of the teams for whom he’d waive the clause. Boston could become part of a potential three-team deal that would send Anthony to another club, perhaps the Clippers. (Via the Boston Globe)

Don’t forget that some people aren’t letting the Melo-to-Cleveland rumors die either.

But I don’t understand why Boston would even get involved in that whole lopsided Knicks-Clippers affair, considering the Celtics hold valuable pieces that could and will be used to acquire a proven talent. If it’s the best the Celtics can do, then it would make sense for them to chase Brandon Jennings or J.J. Redick for a cheap price (like their own first round pick), but it seems that Ainge is still looking to turn the Cavs’ sweat into tears.

