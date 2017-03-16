A Complete Guide To Enjoying The NCAA Tournament For NBA Fans

Getty Image

Basketball is great. However, there is a sharp divide between those fans that live and breathe the NBA against those who thoroughly enjoy the college version of the sport to the point where they might even prefer to consume it. Each year, the NCAA Tournament arrives, and in some ways, that divide grows wider.

Some NBA fans will parachute into the college world for three weeks, simply because it is the biggest story in the sports world and a national “holiday” of sorts with features such as office pools and midday action during the week. On the flip side, though, there is a crowd that firmly stands in opposition to college hoops in any form, stating their opposition based on quality control and generally turning up their collective noses to the product as a whole.

It’s time to bridge the gap. And the 2017 edition of March Madness is a perfect jumping off point. The notion that college basketball is the “superior” product is, well, silly. Professionals obviously play at a higher level and the old tropes of “they don’t play defense in the NBA!” and “look, they aren’t even trying!” have been proven false time and time again.

With that said, there are some folks that simply can’t look beyond the quality (or lack thereof) when it comes to shot-making and they need other ways to appreciate what transpires in late March and early April.

Today, we will provide the comprehensive guide for NBA fans to find joy and entertainment in the NCAA Tournament by diving into a few categories. There are players that pro basketball fans need to become familiar with in a hurry, ways to gamble on sports at odd hours, fantastic announcers, in-arena experiences and even ways to interact with others socially. Not every area will be everyone but, hopefully, we can all find common ground and simply enjoy basketball together.

Let’s go.