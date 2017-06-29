The Knicks Are Apparently Confident That The Raptors’ Masai Ujiri Will Be Phil Jackson’s Replacement

Frustrated with the direction of the franchise, Knicks owner James Dolan recently met with Phil Jackson, and they both came to the mutual agreement that it was time for the Zen Master to effectively end his tenure as the team’s president. Dolan was quite miffed by Jackson openly talking about trading Kristaps Porzingis as well as the way Carmelo Anthony was being treated. Jackson, of course, felt differently, which is why the Knicks currently don’t have a team president.

Knicks general manager Steve Mill is still in New York, however, and he is in charge of the team’s free agency until a new team president is hired. And while given their past history it may sound strange to say, the Knicks do actually have a plan to replace Jackson. It’s a plan that is solely revolving on prying Raptors team president Masai Ujiri away from Toronto.

From the Toronto Star’s Bruce Arthur:

