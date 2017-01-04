USA TODAY Sports

It’s a shame that Kemba Walker couldn’t wait three days to miss a three-pointer in hilariously terrible Swaggy P fashion, because he would’ve certainly locked up the first spot on our year-end list of favorite NBA moments. Instead, he bricked, we laughed, cried, and meme’d. Fortunately for fans that have already moved on, the one and only Swaggy P is here to show us how to do it right.

On Tuesday night, the occasionally-exciting Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 116-102 thanks to double-digit scoring from Julius Randle, Timofey Mozgov, D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, and Louis Williams. But it was Nick Young, Swaggy P himself, who led the way with 20 points, because the dude was just chucking up threes like it was nobody’s business. Young was 6-for-11 from downtown in the win over the Grizz, with his other two points coming at the charity stripe, and in case you’re wondering if he was feeling it, hoo baby was Swaggy P feeling it.

After the game, Young told reporters that his “white hot” shooting is spreading to his teammates because they’re “just having fun” right now. Russell also did all of his scoring damage from behind the line, as he went a very nice 6-for-9. However, no air hump, no spotlight.