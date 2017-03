North Carolina is moving on to the Final Four. The Tar Heels won their region after they beat Kentucky, 75-73, in one of the most entertaining games of the tournament.

The win came after a dagger by North Carolina sophomore Luke Maye, who got a wide open look from the wing and got nothing but the bottom of the net. There were 0.3 seconds left, but Kentucky was unable to tie the game with a full-court tip-in.