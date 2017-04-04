Getty Image

After a heartbreaking loss in last year’s national championship game, the North Carolina Tar Heels experienced redemption on Monday night. In a game that was, um, kind of controversial due to some head-scratching officiating, North Carolina took down Gonzaga, 71-65.

The Tar Heels were paced by 22 points from Joel Berry and 16 from Justin Jackson. The team also crashed the glass in a big way – four players had at least seven rebounds, with Kennedy Meeks leading the way with 10.

After the game, plenty of former Carolina players decided to weigh in on their school. Well, former point guard Marcus Paige weighed in last year and called this.