Getty Image

The Orlando Magic are in a weird spot. It’s a young team with a good head coach in Frank Vogel, but the squad has been so bad for so long that a number of people in the organization can’t really risk building around young players who may not pan out.

So this offseason, the Magic will likely try to blow it all up. This is not speculation by us – a photo appears to show their offseason plans to go out and acquire a number of players either through a trade or free agency.

This is a picture of what looks to be the team’s offseason priorities board, one that hit the internet earlier today. In the foreground, we see the signing of rookie wing Patricio Garino, who joined the team earlier today. The picture was tweeted out by someone who appears to be close to Garino.

Here’s a blown up picture of the board.