The Pacers Reportedly Turned Down A Massive Offer For Paul George From Boston

07.01.17 58 mins ago

Getty Image

Paul George was finally traded on the eve of NBA free agency as the Oklahoma City Thunder came in out of seemingly nowhere to pluck the star swingman from the Pacers in exchange for Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo. The move stunned many as the Pacers seemed to get pennies on the dollar for George compared to what they seemingly could have gotten for their star at the trade deadline.

There were reports that Indiana turned down offers of multiple future first round picks at the NBA trade deadline from teams like the Atlanta Hawks, but according to the Boston Globe‘s Adam Himmelsbach, Indiana refused a monster offer from Danny Ainge and the Celtics.

There were reports ahead of the deadline that the Celtics were making a strong push for George, but were having a problem meeting the Pacers’ asking price. The asking price wasn’t known, but what had been reported at the time was that the Celtics were wary of including the Nets 2017 pick, that became No. 1. According to Himmelsbach, that pick, and far more, were indeed involved and the Pacers still said no.

