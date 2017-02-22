Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers are 29-28, currently good enough for sixth in the Eastern Conference, but the front office led by Larry Bird is feeling the pressure to make moves to bolster their roster and become contenders again soon.

Pacers star small forward Paul George will become a free agent in 2018 and he will be very enticed by the idea of going back to California where he grew up and playing for his favorite team growing up, the Los Angeles Lakers. According to Sam Amick of USA Today, George wants to stay in Indiana if he feels they have a chance to win, but if not, he would be very open to considering other teams in free agency, with the Lakers as the heavy favorite to land him in the summer of 2018.

That has place significant pressure on Bird to land another piece before Thursday’s trade deadline. The Pacers have been linked to rumors with Sixers center Jahlil Okafor, and Amick also notes they’ve discussed deals for Portland’s Allen Crabbe and Sacramento’s Aaron Afflalo. If none of those potential deals can come through, Bird will have to seriously consider moving his star and try to land draft picks and young assets to shift towards a rebuild around budding star Myles Turner.