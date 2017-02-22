The Top 5 Small Forwards In The NBA

The Pacers Could Try To Move Paul George If They Can’t Improve The Roster Before Deadline

#NBA
02.22.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers are 29-28, currently good enough for sixth in the Eastern Conference, but the front office led by Larry Bird is feeling the pressure to make moves to bolster their roster and become contenders again soon.

Pacers star small forward Paul George will become a free agent in 2018 and he will be very enticed by the idea of going back to California where he grew up and playing for his favorite team growing up, the Los Angeles Lakers. According to Sam Amick of USA Today, George wants to stay in Indiana if he feels they have a chance to win, but if not, he would be very open to considering other teams in free agency, with the Lakers as the heavy favorite to land him in the summer of 2018.

That has place significant pressure on Bird to land another piece before Thursday’s trade deadline. The Pacers have been linked to rumors with Sixers center Jahlil Okafor, and Amick also notes they’ve discussed deals for Portland’s Allen Crabbe and Sacramento’s Aaron Afflalo. If none of those potential deals can come through, Bird will have to seriously consider moving his star and try to land draft picks and young assets to shift towards a rebuild around budding star Myles Turner.

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSINDIANA PACERSNBAPAUL GEORGE

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP