After a strong first week to the year, the Clippers’ season has taken a sharp downturn with nine straight losses to drop L.A. to 5-11 in 2017. Injuries have piled up for Los Angeles, compounding their issues, and on Wednesday they got even worse news with regards to Patrick Beverley’s recent knee surgery.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, doctors had to repair microfracture and meniscus damage during the surgery, which will force Beverley to miss the rest of the season with a recovery time expected to go well into next summer.
