USA TODAY Sports

Paul George is now in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder will hope that he and Russell Westbrook will form a bond and compete well enough to convince both to return long-term. The Pacers dealt George to OKC on the eve of NBA free agency, bringing Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis back in a trade that stunned most.

There were a number of teams linked to George in rumors leading up to the deal, but the Thunder were not among them. One of those that was long linked to George was the Cavaliers, who reportedly failed to find enough assets for Kevin Love that could be sent to Indiana in a three-team deal.

However, the most recent bit of NBA gossip, courtesy of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, is that the Cavs thought they were on the doorstep of landing George. They were so close, according to Woj, that Indiana was about to have George speak to owner Dan Gilbert.