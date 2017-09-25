Getty Image

Dwyane Wade is the hottest free agent on the market after agreeing to a buyout with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night, and the veteran shooting guard is going to have plenty of suitors trying to get him to sign for this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to be the favorites to land Wade, with LeBron James already putting the fullcourt press on his friend to join him for at least one more year together. While LeBron and the Cavs will be tough to beat in the Wade sweepstakes, that won’t stop the Thunder, Spurs, and Heat from trying to bring him in.

In Oklahoma City, they’ve suddenly put together something of an All-Star team after trading for Paul George and Carmelo Anthony this summer to go along with reigning MVP Russell Westbrook. Between Westbrook and George will be Andre Roberson, but they’ll try to sell Wade on coming in to play in that two-guard spot. It won’t just be Sam Presti pushing for Wade, as Paul George says he’s already begun messaging Wade by way of every social media and messaging app there is.