Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers need to figure out exactly what they’re doing with Paul George. He is unquestionably the team’s best player, but George has the option to enter free agency at the end of the 2017-18 season. Additionally, George is from Los Angeles, reportedly wants to join the Lakers, and could bring the franchise a much-needed dose of star power.

With the way the rumor mill has circulated, it seems like there is reason to believe George is going to leave Indiana, either by his own accord or because the team tries to get assets in exchange for him via a trade. But for George, all this talk is premature, because he’s still focused on winning games with the Pacers.