Paul George‘s exit from Indiana may happen sooner than many expected, but his potential destinations are not very surprising. George himself set in motion the series of events that may lead to his departure from the Pacers, and on Tuesday a much-discussed landing spot for the seven-year NBA veteran emerged: the Los Angeles Lakers.
Two ESPN sources reported on Tuesday that trade talks are underway to move George to the Lakers before Thursday’s NBA Draft. The Pacers apparently would like George to be moved by draft day, and the Lakers appear to be willing to oblige them.
Before anyone asks why. It would be because:
-The Lakers need to shed salary to Bird-Rights Max George next year.
-Avoid the risk that George might become comfortable wherever he plays this season.
-Clear cap space for additional superstar free agents that end their contracts/opt. out at the end of the 2017-18 season.
And my additional theory is that they don’t want LaVar to convince his son to fight for control of the team as a rookie.