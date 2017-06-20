The Lakers And Pacers Are Reportedly Discussing A Paul George Trade Before The Draft

#NBA Draft 2017
06.20.17

Getty Image

Paul George‘s exit from Indiana may happen sooner than many expected, but his potential destinations are not very surprising. George himself set in motion the series of events that may lead to his departure from the Pacers, and on Tuesday a much-discussed landing spot for the seven-year NBA veteran emerged: the Los Angeles Lakers.

Two ESPN sources reported on Tuesday that trade talks are underway to move George to the Lakers before Thursday’s NBA Draft. The Pacers apparently would like George to be moved by draft day, and the Lakers appear to be willing to oblige them.

