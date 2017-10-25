Paul George Admits His Exit From The Pacers ‘Could Have Been Done A Lot Better’

Paul George ending up on the Thunder came as a surprise to most of the league, as Oklahoma City appeared to swoop in out of nowhere to scoop up the most coveted man on the trade market just ahead of free agency (at least, that we knew of on the trade market).

The reason George was on the block was not due to the Pacers wanting to get rid of their star, but because he had alerted them he would not be re-signing next summer as a free agent, so it would be best for them to trade him to recoup some value. In the end, the Pacers landed Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis for George, allowing the Thunder to pair him with Russell Westbrook and also letting them deal with the potential headache of losing him this summer.

George is, unsurprisingly, not exactly a beloved figure in Indiana right now after he pushed his way out this summer, but it honestly could be worse for the Pacers. Had he known he wasn’t coming back and let them believe he might re-sign and then walked without them getting anything back, that would have been worse.

