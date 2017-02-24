Paul Pierce Fired Back At Draymond Green With A 3-1 Lead Burn

TNT

A 50-point third quarter helped the Warriors pull ahead for good in a 123-113 win over the Clippers on Thursday night in their first game back from the NBA All-Star break. While the Warriors won comfortably, the two Western Conference contenders continued their rivalry with some chippy play and trash talk going back and forth.

At the center of all that was, unsurprisingly, Draymond Green. Green was hit with a technical in the third quarter after he got tangled with Blake Griffin well ahead of the play, sending both men to the ground. Green was whistled for a foul, which sent him into a tirade. Kevin Durant to pull him away from the refs as he complained about the call and then David West and assistant Mike Brown had to keep him away from coach Steve Kerr after he went off on Kerr on the bench.