Paul Pierce Fired Back At Draymond Green With A 3-1 Lead Burn

#Draymond Green #Los Angeles Clippers
02.24.17 15 mins ago

TNT

A 50-point third quarter helped the Warriors pull ahead for good in a 123-113 win over the Clippers on Thursday night in their first game back from the NBA All-Star break. While the Warriors won comfortably, the two Western Conference contenders continued their rivalry with some chippy play and trash talk going back and forth.

At the center of all that was, unsurprisingly, Draymond Green. Green was hit with a technical in the third quarter after he got tangled with Blake Griffin well ahead of the play, sending both men to the ground. Green was whistled for a foul, which sent him into a tirade. Kevin Durant to pull him away from the refs as he complained about the call and then David West and assistant Mike Brown had to keep him away from coach Steve Kerr after he went off on Kerr on the bench.

TOPICS#Draymond Green#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLos Angeles ClippersPAUL PIERCE

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP