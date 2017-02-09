Getty Image

Charles Oakley’s altercation with security at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday led to his arrest, and the Knicks and Oakley have different accounts of what happened.

The Knicks allege that Oakley was heckling owner James Dolan, leading to security asking him to leave, while Oakley insists he never directed any comments towards the owner. Whatever happened, Oakley became irate that he was asked to leave the game and was handcuffed by police and taken out.

While Oakley was dealing with security, Phil Jackson attempted to calm down his former player and tried whatever he could think of to deescalate that situation. Stephen A. Smith said on ESPN that Jackson went as far as to call Michael Jordan to attempt to call Oakley and calm him down, as transcribed by Pro Basketball Talk’s Dan Feldman.