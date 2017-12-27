Reggie Jackson Will Miss At Least Six Weeks With An Ankle Injury

12.27.17

Getty Image

Reggie Jackson suffered a nasty-looking ankle injury on Tuesday night and now we know the extent of the injury.

The starting point guard for the Detroit Pistons has a Grade 3 ankle sprain, and the team announced that he’s going to miss at least six weeks. Jackson left in the third quarter of the Pistons’ 107-83 win over the Indiana Pacers and looked to be in serious pain.

Jackson fell awkwardly when he made a pass and had to be helped off the court. It’s easy to fear the worst when an injury like that happens, but it seems Jackson is not lost for the season. He did not return to the game, and an MRI revealed the extent of the injury on Wednesday.

