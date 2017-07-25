We Miss Kevin Durant's Old Twitter Feed

Ricky Davis Threw Down A Nasty Dunk On Stephen Jackson In Their BIG3 Matchup

07.25.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The BIG3 has produced some memorable moments in its early days but very few of them have actually been spectacular on the floor. We’ve experienced Gary Payton skipping a prominent BIG3 event because he “had to stuff to do,” Charles Oakley cussing people out for bad possessions and much more. But this week, Ricky Davis provided a legitimate on-floor highlight with an explosive dunk.

Yes, that Ricky Davis. Oh, and the recipient of his wrath was the always entertaining Stephen Jackson.

Around The Web

TAGSBig3Ricky DavisSTEPHEN JACKSON

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 20 hours ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 7 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 1 week ago 22 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP