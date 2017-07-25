Getty Image

The BIG3 has produced some memorable moments in its early days but very few of them have actually been spectacular on the floor. We’ve experienced Gary Payton skipping a prominent BIG3 event because he “had to stuff to do,” Charles Oakley cussing people out for bad possessions and much more. But this week, Ricky Davis provided a legitimate on-floor highlight with an explosive dunk.

Yes, that Ricky Davis. Oh, and the recipient of his wrath was the always entertaining Stephen Jackson.