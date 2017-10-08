Getty Image

Look, what we’re about to uncover here today is extremely silly. It’s important that we’re all on the same page here. Russell Westbrook did something that could be a subtle dig and Kevin Durant just as much as it could be the first shirt he could find before leaving the house. We’ll get to that in a second, but first, a quick history lesson.

It feels like years ago because the NBA news cycle runs at a pace quicker than the Steve Nash-era Phoenix Suns, but Kevin Durant’s fake twitter account fiasco this summer featured a string of tweets criticizing Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Among those tweets was this gem calling Oklahoma City’s supporting crew ‘cats’. Kevin Durant has since apologized for the comments, but the internet remembers.

Ok, still with me? The Thunder defeated Melbourne United 86-85 in preseason play on Sunday. In his post-game presser, Westbrook wore an interesting shirt. Allow internet investigator Mr. John Michael to explain.