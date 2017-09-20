Russell Westbrook Used Instagram To Support Enes Kanter’s Statement Against Kevin Durant

09.20.17 1 hour ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

Kevin Durant’s whirlwind experience with covert Instagram operations did not go well and he owned up to his actions on Tuesday in front of a public forum. While the superstar was lauded (at least by some) for embracing the topic head-on, Durant admitted that his statements about Billy Donovan and the Oklahoma City Thunder really affected him after the fact.

Then, former teammate and OKC big man Enes Kanter responded by referencing the organization as a “family” and expressing his support in the face of the circumstances. At first glance, it seemed to be rather harmless but, then, a familiar Instagram handle appeared in the “likes” section.

Much has been made about Durant not referencing former teammate and reigning NBA MVP Westbrook in the now infamous social media comments but that didn’t stop Westbrook from showing his support and standing alongside Kanter in this instance.

