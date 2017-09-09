Russell Westbrook Took Over China With His ‘Why Not?’ Tour

NIKE

Russell Westbrook has had quite the year. After long-time running mate Kevin Durant joined the Warriors last summer, Russ embarked on arguably the greatest statistical season in NBA history, which culminated in his first-ever MVP award. Though the Thunder would eventually get bounced from the playoffs in the opening round, Westbrook has been keeping busy.

Most recently, he did a tour of China with Nike to promote his “Why Not?” collection for Jordan Brand, which started with a visit to the Jordan Summer League City Finals in Guangzhou where he was greeted by a massive crowd.