Getty Image

Russell Westbrook finally put pen to paper on his 5-year, $205 million contract extension on Friday that will keep him in Oklahoma City through 2023 (should he pick up the final year player option). It’s a big deal for the Thunder as a franchise as it helps calm nerves within the organization and the fan base that were concerned they may lose another star to free agency, as they did with Kevin Durant.

Oklahoma City made the deal happen by showing Westbrook their commitment to improving the team and spending as needed to do so by going out and trading for Paul George and Carmelo Anthony this summer. The George trade in particular sent a message to Westbrook, as the Thunder noted that the Victor Oladipo trade and his extension hadn’t worked out and quickly moved on from it, taking a swing at George on the final year of his deal.

While trading for George might have sealed the deal on Westbrook staying, Westbrook’s extension could have just as big of an impact on George’s impending free agency in 2018. For months we’ve heard about George’s desire to end up back home in Los Angeles with the Lakers, but, at least publicly, he’s insisted a decision hasn’t been made (except for him not wanting to be in Indiana, that decision is final).

The Thunder traded for George hoping they could convince him to stick around long-term. Trading for George gives Oklahoma City the opportunity to offer George more money on a new deal than any other team, and acquiring his Bird Rights lets them go over the cap to retain him. However, the extra money wasn’t enough to keep George around in Indiana, so the Thunder had to make a much bigger impression on their new star.