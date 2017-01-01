The Sacramento Kings Turned The Adorable Up To 11 And Let A Dog Run Their Twitter

#Dogs #NBA
12.31.16 11 hours ago

The last day of the year is a sports fan’s dream. Junior hockey, grown up hockey, college football, basketball — there’s no shortage of games to watch as we gleefully kick 2016 to the curb. Can’t get any better than that, right? Hahaha WRONG.

After what we’ll say is overwhelming demand, it was decided that Minnie the Corgi would take over the Sacramento Kings’ Twitter account during their final game of the year:

Yeah yeah, I know what you’re saying. Danielle, come on, corgis have those stumpy little legs and no opposable thumbs, how is she going to tweet? And to that I say literally who cares. She wears a tiny dog jersey, makes puns, and is a very good sports dog. And we all know there’s nothing Uproxx Sports loves more than a good sports dog. Minnie is arguably the greatest basketball communications specialist of our time. Check this out:

DEBARKUS COUSINS

She had her doubters, but Minnie has no time for haters (or not waiting until intermissions to do her doggy duties):

TOPICS#Dogs#NBA
TAGSCORGIDogsNBASACRAMENTO KINGS

