Scott Van Pelt Fired Off A Blistering Rant At ESPN Haters

If Scott Van Pelt isn’t the face of ESPN, the long-time anchor is certainly on the short list. Van Pelt has an obscenely high approval rating, especially with younger folks, and his late-night edition of SportsCenter draws rave reviews (including a brand new contract extension) when compared to basically anything you would see on the network in a non-game setting. Beyond that, he has never shied away from expressing his feelings on certain topics publicly, and one such viewpoint is a staunch opposition to anyone who wants to say that ESPN is “dying” or anything in that sphere.
This time around, Van Pelt expressed some interesting thoughts in podcast form as he joined “Off The Board” with Sports Illustrated‘s Jimmy Traina for an extensive sit-down. The headliner within the audio program was Van Pelt teeing off on the notion that people are boycotting ESPN and the NFL for non-sports reasons.
“If you truly wanna boycott the NFL and you wanna boycott ESPN, the notion that some guy sitting out there, or gal, and they decide, ‘you know what, I’m gonna cut my entire cable package because ESPN gave an award on a made-up show in July because there’s no sports, to a woman who used to be a man, so I’m now not gonna have any cable TV at all and I’m gonna sit around at night and read books by candlelight like olden times because of that,’ that’s not happening.”
Counterpoint: ESPN sucks.