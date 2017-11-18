Scott Van Pelt Fired Off A Blistering Rant At ESPN Haters

Getty Image

If Scott Van Pelt isn’t the face of ESPN, the long-time anchor is certainly on the short list. Van Pelt has an obscenely high approval rating, especially with younger folks, and his late-night edition of SportsCenter draws rave reviews (including a brand new contract extension) when compared to basically anything you would see on the network in a non-game setting. Beyond that, he has never shied away from expressing his feelings on certain topics publicly, and one such viewpoint is a staunch opposition to anyone who wants to say that ESPN is “dying” or anything in that sphere.

This time around, Van Pelt expressed some interesting thoughts in podcast form as he joined “Off The Board” with Sports Illustrated‘s Jimmy Traina for an extensive sit-down. The headliner within the audio program was Van Pelt teeing off on the notion that people are boycotting ESPN and the NFL for non-sports reasons.