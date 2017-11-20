Getty Image

Even by the lofty standard that has been set over the last year or so, Donald Trump‘s interactions with the world of sports have been really weird during the last few days. Trump has taken to Twitter to post criticisms of Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch and noted sports dad LaVar Ball.

Sunday morning began the craziness, as Trump tweeted that he did not appreciate Ball’s response to his involvement in getting three UCLA basketball players, including Ball’s middle son, out of legal hot water in China. Trump went as far as to say that he would have done anything if he knew this would be Ball’s response.

Then on Monday, Trump tweeted that the NFL should suspend Lynch for the remainder of the season after he sat for The Star-Spangled Banner and sat for Mexico’s national anthem during Oakland’s game against New England in Mexico City.