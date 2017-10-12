Steph Curry Will Try To Draft All The Warriors If He’s An All-Star Captain

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #NBA All Star Game
10.12.17 40 mins ago

Getty Image

There’s a saying, “to the victor goes the spoils” and for Stephen Curry, if he were to be voted as an All-Star Captain, he’d be spoiling his teammates with the rewards. If we’re honest, that’s what makes the new format so interesting, the ability to be petty and further certain rivalries.

For those unaware, gone are the days of the East vs. West matchup in the NBA All Star Game and the new format is similar to what the NFL does with it’s Pro Bowl. The two players receiving the most votes would be captains of their squads. Those two captains would select from a pool of 22 players — from votes or coaches selections — who would be on their squads for the highlight show that is the NBA All Star Game.

In theory, this is where all of the pettiness from the NBA offseason could spill over. It could create a situation where the captains are able to go after their guys and also teach us where the true star alliances are in the NBA. The pettiness and possibly some latent competitiveness would be off the charts, especially for a glorified exhibition game.

For Steph Curry, who could very well find himself as a captain, his early decisions will be pretty easy, as he says he’ll happily take whatever Warriors are on the board. From there, though, it’ll get much trickier.

