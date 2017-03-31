Getty Image

The NBA season is finally winding down and the real season is set to begin in a little more than two weeks. Things are shifting into focus around the league: the Miami Heat appear to be a real playoff threat and not just some scrappy stragglers, the Thunder are surging and helping Russell Westbrook’s MVP case with each win, the Clippers are spiraling and the Spurs are as Spurs-y as ever.

But it still appears that all roads end with the Warriors facing the Cavaliers yet again in June. For all of their struggles, most just assume both teams will turn it on in the playoffs and waltz their way to a rubber match in the Finals. Still, the Cavs have been struggling and have admitted as much, so there might be a little bit of concern in Cleveland and by the looks of it Steph Curry is enjoying the whole fiasco.

Interesting like on this Bleacher Report photo… pic.twitter.com/fisYoMe2wL — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) March 31, 2017

After the Cavs latest loss to the Bulls, LeBron James told reporters bluntly, “We’re in a bad spot,” and well, he seems to be right. One person who noticed is Steph, who quietly liked a photo with the quote on Bleacher Reports Instagram account. He later unliked it, but the Internet sees all and while likes might not last forever, screencaps do.

It’s just the latest dig in the Cavs-Warriors rivalry that isn’t a rivalry, maybe, depending on who you ask. This thing has had everything from champagne-smelling locker rooms, to mocking Halloween cookies to podcast wars and who knows what else. Let’s just hope it also includes another epic NBA Finals.