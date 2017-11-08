Getty Image

When it comes to sponsorships in sports, optics are everything. They money is justified in eyeballs which, after a certain bit of signal degradation and time is turned into sweet, sweet currency thanks to merchandise sales.

But making that initial investment into a boatload of cash is not always easy. Jerseys can rip and the narrative can shift around you. It’s important to make sure that people are seeing what you’re selling and, in the case of Nike’s billion-dollar jersey rebrand of the NBA, you also have to make sure the league’s athletes are showing off your product.

As Business Insider points out, two major NBA stars appear to be covering up Nike logos on their uniforms, presumably because they have endorsement deals with other companies in direct competition with the Swoosh.