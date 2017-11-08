Steph Curry And James Harden Appear To Be Covering Up Nike Logos On Their Uniforms

#Nike #Adidas #James Harden #Stephen Curry
11.08.17 31 mins ago

Getty Image

When it comes to sponsorships in sports, optics are everything. They money is justified in eyeballs which, after a certain bit of signal degradation and time is turned into sweet, sweet currency thanks to merchandise sales.

But making that initial investment into a boatload of cash is not always easy. Jerseys can rip and the narrative can shift around you. It’s important to make sure that people are seeing what you’re selling and, in the case of Nike’s billion-dollar jersey rebrand of the NBA, you also have to make sure the league’s athletes are showing off your product.

As Business Insider points out, two major NBA stars appear to be covering up Nike logos on their uniforms, presumably because they have endorsement deals with other companies in direct competition with the Swoosh.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Adidas#James Harden#Stephen Curry
TAGSadidasJAMES HARDENNIKESTEPHEN CURRYUNDER ARMOUR

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP