Top 5 Dimes Of The '16-'17 NBA Season

Steph Curry Is Planning On Playing In The 2020 Olympics

02.06.17 36 mins ago

Getty Image

Injuries may have cost Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors a second straight NBA title last spring. They definitely cost Curry an Olympic gold medal, too. That’s why the reigning NBA MVP is already gearing up for a chance at gold in 2020.

Curry said he expects to play in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. In an interview with FIBA.com, Curry also discussed his decision not to play in last summer’s Rio Olympics because of injuries.

“It was a tough one because I put a lot of equity into playing for Team USA and was looking forward to playing for the Olympic team for the first time.

“The decision for me personally was that it was best not to play, and to get ready for the season, to get healthy.

“Going forward, I do plan on playing at the World Cup (in 2019 in China), being healthy and being in a good position to be in Tokyo.

Curry — who won a gold medal with Team USA at the FIBA World Cups in 2010 and 2014 — has never played in an Olympics. He worked with Team USA in a camp in 2015 but pulled himself out of contention for the team in June shortly before the roster was finalized. Kevin Durant led Team USA to gold later that summer, then joined Curry on the Warriors. With an NBA title and league MVP under his belt, Curry said one of the few goals left to achieve is winning Olympic gold for his country.

“It’s a different vibe representing your country,” Curry told FIBA.com. “Only 12 guys get to do it every year. It’s special.”

It’s good to see that Curry is hoping to take the floor for Team USA in 2020. Tokyo is a long way away, but they’ll need all the help they can get against … um … well it’s good that he wants to play.

TAGS2020 OLYMPICSSTEPHEN CURRYUSA BASKETBALL

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 7 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP