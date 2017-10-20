Stephen A. Smith Blamed LaVar Ball For Lonzo’s Terrible NBA Debut

YouYube/ESPN

Lonzo Ball’s NBA regular season debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night was nothing short of a disaster. It doesn’t get much worse than 3 points, 4 assists, and 9 rebounds in 29 minutes per game all while shooting just 16% from the field. In fairness to Lonzo, playing your first regular season NBA game against Patrick Beverley sounds like a nightmare, and his rough night has as much to do with Beverley as it does anything else.

Circumstances aside, Lonzo’s performance on Thursday night doesn’t mean anything. Sure, it’s fun to make jokes at the Ball family’s expense, and Beverley was hilarious all game, but one bad night in your NBA debut has zero overall significance to anything. Not to rain on everyone’s parade, but there are a lot of people out there making a big deal out of nothing, including Stephen A. Smith.

The ESPN on-air personality and First Take co-host was in Los Angeles for Lonzo’s debut on Thursday night. During Smith’s post-game hit on ESPN, LaVar Ball jumped in to defend his son, claiming that Lonzo had a good game. But Smith pushed back, claiming that not only did Lonzo have a bad game, but that it was LaVar’s fault.