Stephen A. Smith Blamed LaVar Ball For Lonzo’s Terrible NBA Debut

#NBA Tipoff #LA Lakers
10.20.17 1 hour ago

YouYube/ESPN

Lonzo Ball’s NBA regular season debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night was nothing short of a disaster. It doesn’t get much worse than 3 points, 4 assists, and 9 rebounds in 29 minutes per game all while shooting just 16% from the field. In fairness to Lonzo, playing your first regular season NBA game against Patrick Beverley sounds like a nightmare, and his rough night has as much to do with Beverley as it does anything else.

Circumstances aside, Lonzo’s performance on Thursday night doesn’t mean anything. Sure, it’s fun to make jokes at the Ball family’s expense, and Beverley was hilarious all game, but one bad night in your NBA debut has zero overall significance to anything. Not to rain on everyone’s parade, but there are a lot of people out there making a big deal out of nothing, including Stephen A. Smith.

The ESPN on-air personality and First Take co-host was in Los Angeles for Lonzo’s debut on Thursday night. During Smith’s post-game hit on ESPN, LaVar Ball jumped in to defend his son, claiming that Lonzo had a good game. But Smith pushed back, claiming that not only did Lonzo have a bad game, but that it was LaVar’s fault.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSlavar ballLonzo BallNBA TipoffSTEPHEN A SMITH

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 days ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP