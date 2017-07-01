Steph Curry Finally Got The Contract He Deserves From The Warriors

Getty Image

As free agency approached, there was plenty of suspense with some of the NBA’s best players. However, Stephen Curry’s future was not necessarily in doubt, and within moments of the calendar flipping to July 1, word broke that the two-time NBA MVP will remain with the Golden State Warriors for the next five seasons.

Stephen Curry has agreed to a 5-year, $201M deal with Golden State, agent Jeff Austin of Octagon tells ESPN. No… https://t.co/v8sOh909y7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

Curry, who won back-to-back MVP awards in 2015 and 2016 (unanimous), averaged 25.3 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game during the 2016-2017 season. At the age of 29, Curry qualified for the Designated Player Exception, which allowed him to command 35 percent of the salary cap despite only having eight years of NBA service time.