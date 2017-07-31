Stephen Jackson Hopes Playing In The BIG3 Can Launch An NBA Comeback

#NBA
07.31.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Stephen Jackson last played in the NBA in 2013-14 with the Clippers and has since become one of ESPN’s top NBA analysts in his three years out of the league. Most would expect Jackson to have settled into his new life off the court — but still very much connected to the NBA — but it’s much harder than that for someone whose entire adult life was defined by playing basketball.

Retiring and staying retired is something many athletes struggle with, as they can still see plenty of the skills that made them among the best in the world and feel like they can still play. The BIG3 gives players like Jackson an outlet for showing off those skills in an environment tailor made for an aging player. They play one halfcourt game once a week for 10 weeks, reducing the wear and tear on the body.

However, being back on the court, while being a release, also stirs up feelings for some that they could make it back to the NBA. Jackson is among those that hopes his play in the BIG3 can spark a return to the NBA as a 39-year-old, as he told Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio News-Express.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSBig3NBASTEPHEN JACKSON

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 45 mins ago
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 5 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 6 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 7 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP