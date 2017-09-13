Steve Nash And Dwyane Wade Publicly Supported Jemele Hill After She Called Donald Trump A Bigot

Many in the sports world have spoken up to support ESPN host Jemele Hill after she called president Donald Trump a bigot and white supremacist earlier in the week, especially after ESPN issued an apology for Hill’s statements.

Colin Kaepernick publicly backed Hill on Tuesday night, tweeting his support and saying “we are with you.” That set off a number of reporters, fans and even athletes to follow suit, including a few notable names in the basketball world.

ESPN has been accused of being a liberal media outlet by some more conservative critics and websites, and so the network felt pressured to apologize for HIll’s words on Twitter. But they clearly struck a chord with many of the athletes she covers. Dwyane Wade was one of the biggest

Former players showed their support as well. Reggie Miller, a colleague who broadcasts for ESPN, also gave his support on Twitter.

