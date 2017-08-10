Steven Adams Shaved His Mustache And Now He Looks Like A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Extra

It’s the middle of the dead period in the NBA offseason and the news has slowed down to a slow trickle, until Wednesday. That’s when the tragic news broke that Steven Adams, in a wild and surprising decision, shaved his mustache. The depressing news of the demise of the four-year veteran’s facial hair was broken by none other than Adams’ BFF and, now former ‘Stache Bro, Enes Kanter, who posted a picture of the clean-shaven Adams to Twitter.

Kanter and Adams, clearly have a very close bond, especially over social media as they’ve previously campaigned together for Russell Westbrook to get the MVP award last season in a video that went viral. The two Thunder big men are known to troll one another as just as much as show support for one of their fellow teammates. The now clean shaven center even had a playful self effacing jab at himself in response to his Thunder BFF’s tweet.

