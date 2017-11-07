The Suns Will Reportedly Trade Eric Bledsoe To The Bucks

11.07.17 59 mins ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting some more help in Milwaukee, as the Bucks have apparently won the Eric Bledsoe sweepstakes.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke news of the trade being finalized on Tuesday morning, as the Suns get rid of their disgruntled point guard, who has not been with the team for two weeks after tweeting “I don’t wanna be here.” He now has gotten his wish, and will be heading to Milwaukee to join Antetokounmpo and company.

The Bucks managed to pull off the trade without having to part ways with reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, instead sending Phoenix a first round pick along with center Greg Monroe, per Wojnarowski.

